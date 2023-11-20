Samsung to launch S24 series earlier than expected to reverse declining smartphone sales

Samsung is reportedly bringing forward the launch date of its Galaxy S24 series by a few weeks, with January 17 being the possible unveiling date. The company will accept the Galaxy S24 series pre-orders right after the event. According to the source, the general availability of the Galaxy S24 lineup will start from January 30.

The Galaxy S24 Ultra is expected to look much like the Galaxy S23 Ultra, though it will come with a flat display, not a curved one. The Galaxy S24 and S24+ will come with an iPhone-style frame and a few other design changes.

Samsung reportedly wants to create the “smartest AI phones ever” with the Galaxy S24 series and aims to outwit the Pixel 8 in AI prowess. The phone could leverage the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip to offer on-device generative AI. Samsung is purportedly also considering integrating ChatGPT or Google Bard.

One such Galaxy AI feature coming to the Galaxy S24 is AI Live Translate Call. The feature will enable the phone to provide real-time text and audio translations of what the other person is saying on a phone call.

In hopes of boosting sales, Samsung plans to equip its 2024 flagship with advanced AI-powered features. According to reports, the company aims to ship 35 million units of the Galaxy S24 in 2024, which is a 10% increase from the previous S23 series. This comes after Samsung, the global market leader, saw a decline in its market share from 21% to 20% in the third quarter of the year due to a 13% decrease in sales, according to Investopedia.