Microsoft has added a new theme pack to the Microsoft Store for Windows 10 users. Titled What Next PREMIUM, the new theme pack contains 17 high-quality wallpapers, the description of which reads as follows:

The cities, sailboats, and savannahs in these 17 simple renderings of places far and near will have you imagining what’s next on your bucket list. Free for Windows 10 Themes, these images are to be used as desktop wallpaper only.

Gallery

After downloading the collection, go to Start> Settings> Personalization> Themes and click on the theme you prefer.

To apply and change to the most appropriate color, based on the current wallpaper, go to Customize > Colors > Automatically select a primary color from the background.

You can download the What Next PREMIUM theme pack from this link.

via Walkingcat