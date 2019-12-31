If you’re a Windows Phone loyalist and a heavy WhatsApp user, you’ll now have to choose any one of the two as support for WhatsApp on Windows Phone and Windows Mobile is going to end after 31st of December.

Back in May, WhatsApp confirmed that it will “turn off support for Windows Phone on December 31, 2019.” WhatsApp also confirmed that it is currently not developing for Windows Phone and Windows 10 Mobile. As a result, those who are using WhatsApp on Windows Phone or Windows 10 Mobile won’t be able to use WhatsApp in the store. Users won’t be able to find WhatsApp in the store either.

Aside from Windows Phone and Windows 10 Mobile, WhatsApp will stop working on these platforms too:

Android versions 2.3.7 and older after February 1, 2020

iPhone iOS 7 and older after February 1, 2020

If you choose to stick to Microsoft’s phone ecosystem, downloading the WhatsApp desktop app on your Windows 10 PC will be the only way to use WhatsApp. Interestingly, the Facebook-owned company is rumored to be developing a UWP app for Windows 10 users, but we have no information as to when it will be made public.