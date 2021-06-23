Today Microsoft released Windows Feature Experience Pack 120.2212.3920.0 to Windows Insiders in the Beta and Release Preview Channels.

This update only applies to Windows PCs that are on the latest 21H1 release in the Beta Channel and Release Preview Channel or the latest 20H2 release on the Release Preview Channel currently.

The update includes the following improvement:

Fixed an issue that would cause the touch keyboard to not display when invoked.

Windows Feature Experience Pack updates are delivered to Insiders through Windows Update just like builds and cumulative updates are. This update will NOT be offered to commercial devices (which are AAD-joined and/or running the Windows 10 Enterprise edition) in the Release Preview Channel. For Windows Insiders in the Release Preview Channel, this will be an optional update.

As a reminder – Microsoft is testing this new Feature Pack process out with Insiders to deliver new feature improvements to customers outside of major Windows 10 feature updates. Right now, Microsoft is starting out with a really scoped set of features and improvements. Over time, they hope to expand the scope and the frequency of releases in the future. Eventually, these Windows Feature Experience Pack updates will get folded into the already existing servicing process for Windows 10 and delivered to customers that way through Windows Update.