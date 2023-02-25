New Windows issue causes devices with locale set to Croatia to show incorrect currency

Microsoft confirmed a new issue affecting Windows devices with their locale set to Croatia. According to the Redmond company, affected devices are showing the former Kuna currency of the country instead of the latest Euro currency it adopted on 1 January 2023 when it joined the Eurozone.

“The correct default currency might not display or be used in Windows devices which have locale set to Croatia. This can affect applications which retrieve the device’s currency for purchases or other transactions.”

The problem covers both the server and client platforms of Windows. Those affected in the former include Windows 11, version 22H2; Windows 10, version 22H2; Windows 11, version 21H2; Windows 10, version 21H2; Windows 10, version 20H2; Windows 10, version 1809; Windows 10 Enterprise LTSC 2019; Windows 10 Enterprise LTSC 2016; Windows 10, version 1607; and Windows 10 Enterprise 2015 LTSB. Meanwhile, the affected servers are Windows Server 2022; Windows Server, version 20H2; Windows Server, version 1809; Windows Server 2019; Windows Server 2012 R2; Windows Server 2012; Windows Server 2008 R2 SP1; and Windows Server 2008 SP2.

There’s still no permanent fix for the issue, but Microsoft said it is now working on one and suggested a workaround affected users can apply. According to Microsoft, users can manually change the currency setting in some applications but noted that it wouldn’t change the device’s default currency. That said, it is better to change the currency setting on the Windows system itself using the Windows Control Panel. Here is Microsoft’s detailed instruction: