Microsoft releases new Windows app for Apple and Windows devices

At Ignite 2023, Microsoft announced the new Windows app for Windows and mac devices. The new Windows app will become a single app through which you can connect to any devices or apps across Windows 365, Azure Virtual Desktop, Remote Desktop, Remote Desktop Services, Microsoft Dev Box, and more.

You can download the new Windows App public preview via the Microsoft Store for Windows devices, the web, or TestFlight for Apple devices.