Windows 365 Boot now supports cleaner, smoother login to Cloud PC on Windows 11

Microsoft has recently rolled out two important features for Windows 365 Boot and Switch, not too long after announcing support for GPU and AI capabilities. These features are now live in public preview.

Windows 365 Boot, which runs in Windows 11 versions 22H2 and 23H2, now lets you seamlessly log directly into your Windows 365 Cloud PC as the primary Windows experience on the device. It’s perfect for shared devices.

“When you power on your device, Windows 365 Boot will take you to your Windows 11 log in experience. After logging in, you will be directly connected to your Windows 365 Cloud PC with no additional steps,” Microsoft describes.

Microsoft further says that you need Windows 11 Pro/Enterprise, Microsoft Intune Admin rights, a Windows 365 Cloud PC license, and enrollment in the Windows Insider Dev Channel with Build 23601 or higher for the latest updates.

For Windows 365 Switch, you can easily switch between a Windows 365 Cloud PC and your local desktop. All you need is to ensure that Windows 365 is installed at the endpoint.