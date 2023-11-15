Microsoft announces a big update for Windows 365 including support for GPU and AI capabilities

At Ignite 2023, Microsoft announced a big update for Windows 365 cloud service. Windows 365 Cloud PC allows you to stream your personal apps, content, and settings from the Microsoft cloud to any device. Since it is cloud hosted, you can pick up where you left off whenever required.

Today, Microsoft announced GPU support in Windows 365 making it suitable for graphics intensive workloads such as image and video rendering, 3D modeling, and more. Windows 365 is also getting AI capabilities to reduce costs, increase efficiency and simplify security and management of Windows 365 Cloud PCs. The AI capabilities will be in preview in the coming months.

Windows 365 now supports both Single sign on (SSO) and passwordless authentication, along with third-party identity provider (IDP) support.

Windows 365 Customer Lockbox preview prevents Microsoft support engineers from accessing content when doing service operations without explicit approval.

Windows 365 Custom Managed Keys (coming soon in preview) will allow organizations to encrypt their Windows 365 Cloud PC disks utilizing their own encryption keys.

Finally, Watermarking, screen capture protection and tamper protection features are now generally available.