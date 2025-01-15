Windows 11's KB5050009 (24H2) and KB5050021 (23H2 & 22H2) updates are now live

It's that time for Patch Tuesday for Windows 10 & 11

It’s that time of the month for Patch Tuesday, and with that, Microsoft launched the KB5050009 update for Windows 11 24H2 version, the latest, most AI-friendly version of the popular operating system.

The KB5050009 addresses a lot of security vulnerabilities and adds features like touchscreen edge gesture controls, improved IME toolbar behavior in full-screen apps, and Android content sharing via File Explorer.

It also updates Dynamic Lighting settings, improves speech-to-text features, refines Narrator functions, and resolves various display, clipboard, and mouse-related issues.

“This update makes quality improvements to the servicing stack, which is the component that installs Windows updates,” says Microsoft.

This update also “adds to the list of drivers that are at risk for Bring Your Own Vulnerable Driver (BYOVD) attacks” and “includes improvements that were part of KB5048667 (released December 10, 2024).”

A BYOD attack refers to security threats from employees using their personal devices (Bring Your Own Device, or BYOD) for work purposes.

While BYOD policies let you use your own smartphones, tablets, and laptops for business tasks, these personal devices may not have the same level of security as company-issued ones.

If you’re on the 23H2 and 22H2 versions of Windows 11, Microsoft also launched the KB5050021 update. And for Windows 10 users, the Redmond tech giant has the KB5049981 update ready to download.

You can install it via Windows Update on the Settings app or download it from the Microsoft Update Catalog.