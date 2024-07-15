Windows 11's KB5040550 from Beta channel tests new Category view on Start menu

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

Last week, Microsoft arrived with a lot of nice updates for Windows 11 insiders. For those in the Beta channel, the Redmond tech giant launched the KB5040550 update (Build 22635.3930) with a new (undocumented) “Category” view on the Start menu that could remind you of the good old Windows 8.1 or the iOS app library for iPhone users.

The community’s trusted spotter PhantomOcean3 shares the discovery on Reddit. Basically, when you click on “All” to view all the apps on the Start menu, there will be a dropdown that lets you see these apps based on their alphabetical list/grid, as well as category.

It is not yet functional, but here’s what it looks like:

And here’s what it looks like for other channels, including Stable, as a comparison:

The Redmond tech giant also rolls out new improved File Explorer functionality with shared content access to the Beta channel, allowing users signed into Windows with their Microsoft accounts to view shared files such as emails and Teams chats.

You also get improvements like a simplified system tray, updated taskbar previews, first letter navigation, AI-based Windows Studio Effects, enhanced Android sharing UI, faster Narrator scan mode, and text size updates in System Info.

As for other Windows 11 insider channels, Microsoft also launched the KB5040527 update for folks in the Release Preview channel and Build 26252 for the Canary channel. The latter also brings customizable power modes for plugged-in and battery use.