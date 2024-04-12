Windows 11's KB5037000 update for Beta insiders tests new Desktop Spotlight experience

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

It’s that time of the week for folks in the Beta channel of the Windows 11 Insider Program. Now, Microsoft has released Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22635.3495 (KB5037000), which includes a few improvements here and there.

Perhaps the most interesting change in this build is the new Desktop Spotlight experience, a feature that also arrived in Windows 10 a while ago.

As Microsoft demonstrates in its official changelog, this build gives you more control over Spotlight. Now, when you right-click the Spotlight icon, you can choose between full-screen mode or opening the image’s landing page with a double-click.

Besides these, Microsoft also brings a new Linked Device section for folks with the Home and Pro editions of Windows 11. It lives under Settings > Accounts, and it’ll be a one-stop place where you can see and manage PCs and Xbox consoles that you are signed in to with your Microsoft account.

This build also improves the Copilot experience and the way you undock it on Windows 11, which is coming to both Beta and Dev channels. You can now easily choose between two modes: one where it’s docked to the side of your screen and another where it’s a resizable window.

Check out all the changes and improvements on Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22635.3495 (KB5037000) on Microsoft’s site here.