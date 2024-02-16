Windows 10 gets Desktop Spotlight feature on RP channel, finally

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

It’s been a while since Microsoft launched a new build for Windows 10, but now, the Redmond company has finally launched the KB5034843 update for Windows 10 22H2’s Release Preview Channel.

Windows 10 Build 19045.4116 brings the Desktop Spotlight feature, which automatically sets your wallpaper to scenic images from around the world, to your background. This feature is also available in Windows 11. You can learn more about the displayed image by clicking on an icon on your background image, and then it’ll take you to Bing.

On Windows 11, the Spotlight feature lives inside the Settings app. From there, you can go to Personalization > Background, and then click on the Personalize your background dropdown. You will see a “Spotlight Collection” option there.

You can also now directly share URLs to your favorite apps through Windows share – WhatsApp, Gmail, Facebook, and LinkedIn, with support for X (fka Twitter) coming soon.

Microsoft also said that it’s fixing delays in Azure Virtual Desktop sessions, ensuring games stay installed on secondary drives, correcting Windows Hello for Business authentication issues with certain apps using Web Access Management (WAM), addressing UI display problems in Microsoft Edge, and more.

Check out the Windows 10 Build 19045.4116 (the KB5034843 update) on Microsoft’s official changelog here.