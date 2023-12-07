Microsoft tests a way for you to undock Copilot in Windows; new build rolling out for Dev insiders

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

Readers help support MSPoweruser. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

It’s that time of the week again. Microsoft has just launched Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 23601 for Dev channel insiders. From the look of it, there have been a few interesting changes here and there.

The Redmond-based tech giant is currently testing a new feature that allows users to undock the Copilot panel in Windows. This means that Copilot can be detached from its default position in the top right corner of the screen and placed anywhere on the desktop.

Besides, you can also resize the Copilot window to minimize disruptions when using your desktops for other activities. And, when you swipe from he right edge of the desktop on a touch display, Copilot will open instead of notifications.

Copilot in Windows has been met with great reception from users. It’s currently rolling out for limited numbers of users in North America, the UK, and several Asian & South American countries. No news on Copilot availability in Europe just yet, but Microsoft promises to add more markets in the future.

Read Microsoft’s official documentation of Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 23601 on its official website here.