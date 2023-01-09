Windows 11, version 22H2 hit with a text conversion bug

Microsoft’s Windows 11, version 22H2, is now confirmed to be causing problems for some users. The company has confirmed that version 22H2 is hit with a bug causing an issue where the conversion of text in certain languages might not work as users would expect.

“When typing in languages that use multibyte character sets – such as Japanese, Korean, and Chinese – operations to convert characters might not function correctly,” Microsoft noted. Common symptoms of this issue include the following:

?An incorrect range of characters is automatically selected for conversion, resulting in the conversion candidate window displaying unexpected options. ?The cursor might move to an unexpected position, resulting in the selection of the wrong sequence of characters for conversion. This can cause symptom 1.

Microsoft is currently investigating what might have caused the problem. It is also working on a fix, which will be available in an upcoming release. The company might roll out the fix in the upcoming Patch Tuesday update. But if you are experiencing the issue right now, there is no way to fix the issue, as Microsoft has not provided any temporary solution.

Windows 11 hitting with bugs is not new. Even though version 22H2 is stable, we have seen how a notorious bug broke Task Manager last year. It took the company almost a month to fix the Task Manager bug. A bug causing the copy performance issue was also in the news last year. There are more examples beyond these two, which indicates that users should be careful before installing an update as soon as it rolls out.

