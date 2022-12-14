Microsoft fixes notorious bug that broke Windows 11 Task Manager

If you are not running an Insider build, Windows 11 is pretty stable. However, users sometimes encounter weird bugs that spoil the experience. Something similar happened earlier this month when a nasty bug broke Windows 11 Task Manager. Microsoft quickly took notice of it and promised to bring a fix in the future.

Microsoft is now delivering on the promise it made. The software giant has finally fixed the Task Manager bug on Windows 11 via the Patch Tuesday update, KB5021255.

Affected users were seeing certain elements of Task Manager UI in unexpected colors. It made some portions of the Task Manager unreadable due to this color distortion. While not everyone was impacted by it, Microsoft went to the root cause of the issue and issued a fix in KB5021255. However, the Patch Tuesday update also brings security fixes alongside fixing the Task Manager bug.

While the latest Patch Tuesday update for Windows 11, version 22H2 should fix the issue, users also have the following option to fix it manually, just in case they run into problems once again:

You need to set the “Choose your mode” setting to either Dark or Light. And you can do that just by right clicking or long pressing on the desktop, selecting “Personalize,” select “Colors,” and then selecting either “Dark” or “Light” for “Choose your mode.”

While KB5021255 is meant to fix security issues and the Task Manager bug, it may also break things on Windows 11. It means that you should be cautious and report immediately to Microsoft if you see anything weird after installing the KB update on your PC.

If you have faced the Task Manager issue, did you install the latest Patch Tuesday update on your Windows 11 PC? If yes, did it fix the bug? You can share your thoughts about this update in the comments section.