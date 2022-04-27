Microsoft released Windows 11 with great fanfare, but the operating system appears to be struggling to convince people to use it. According to the AdDuplex April data, the usage share of Windows 11 grew by less than 0.4 percent and is currently at 19.7% as against 19.4% last month.

Microsoft’s Windows 11 is undoubtedly more modern and is way better than Windows 10 in many ways, but not all CPUs are supported by the latest Windows OS. Also, the device requires a Trusted Platform Module (TPM) 2.0 cryptoprocessor to be able to run Microsoft’s latest desktop OS smoothly. Compared to Windows 11, upgrading to Windows 10 was a lot easier and simpler. Additionally, Windows 11 is currently missing some important features, such as the ability to move the taskbar to the top of the screen. These might be some of the reasons why the growth of the usage share of Windows 11 has stalled.

Windows 11 currently requires an Intel 8th Gen Coffee Lake or AMD Zen+ and Zen 2, or newer, CPU. To put this into perspective for you, if you have a PC older than 2017, you’re unlikely to be able to install the latest Windows OS. Even if you manage to install it, the experience won’t be as good as you’d like.

The April survey also shows that Windows 10 21H2 claims a market share of 35 percent, while Windows 10 21H1 is a close second with a 26.4 percent market share. Other versions of Windows 10 claim a single-digit market share. Notably, 0.7 percent of PCs are currently running Windows 11 Insider builds.

However, it’s worth noting that around 60,000 Windows 10 and 11 PCs running the AdDuplex monitoring software were surveyed to give us insight into the market share of various versions of Windows. Of course, 60,000 is a small sample size, so what AdDuplex has published doesn’t depict the complete story, so you should take this with a pinch of salt.