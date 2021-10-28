It’s been less than a month since Microsoft started rolling out Windows 11 to eligible PCs, but not everyone got lucky to get their hands on Microsoft’s latest desktop OS. Now in an effort to increase the market penetration of Windows 11, the software giant is making the latest version of Windows available to more people.

According to the recently updated Windows health dashboard page, the availability of Windows 11 has been increased. Microsoft is using its “latest generation machine learning model to offer the upgrade to an expanded set of eligible devices”(via Bleeping Computer).

However, the health dashboard page doesn’t mention which PCs they’re pushing the update to. So those who have a PC that meets the minimum requirement to run Windows 11 can check for updates. And those who’re not seeing the update can wait till it’s become available for their PCs. That said, you can manually upgrade to the newest version of Windows right now provided that your PC meets the minimum requirements.

One of the ways to manually upgrade to the latest OS is by downloading the Windows 11 Installation Assistant tool. You can also update to the latest Windows OS by performing a clean install of the OS on a new or used PC. This will require you to make a bootable USB or DVD by downloading the media creation tool. You can know more about these tools on the official Microsoft site.

Windows 11 has gained a sizeable market share in less than a month of its official release. According to a recent survey, Windows 11 claims a 5.1% usage share, and while the sample size(60,000 PCs) for the survey was small, Microsoft’s efforts in advertising its new OS seem to be paying off.