Microsoft officially released Windows 11 for the general public on October 5, and even before we jump to November, Microsoft’s latest desktop OS has gained a sizeable market share, according to a survey by AdDuplex.

AdDuplex has released the numbers for October 2021, providing us an insight into the market share of different versions of Windows desktop OS. According to the latest AdDuplex data, Windows 11 now claims 4.8 percent(vs 1.3 percent in September) of the total Windows OS market share, while 0.3% of users are on the Windows 11 Insider Builds. Simply put, Windows 11 claims a total of 5.1% usage share.

Windows 10 21H1 update is the most popular version of the OS with a market share of 37.6%.

A close second is the Windows 10 20H2 update with a 34% market share. The 20H2 is followed by Windows 10 May 2020 update which is currently running on 14.1% of Windows 10 PCs. Windows 10 1909, on the other hand, claims a decent 3.9% usage share, while Windows 10 1903 claims a market share of 2%.

It’s worth noting that the AdDuplex data is based on close to 80,000 PCs running UWP store apps, therefore, it doesn’t paint the whole picture.

Meanwhile, Microsoft has released a new Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22489 for those subscribed in the Dev Channel.