We are always fascinated by the Windows on Lumia project, which has kept the extinct Lumia 905XL alive much longer than anyone could have anticipated.

New news on that front is the release of a new dialer for the smartphone, designed to run on Windows rather than Windows Mobile.

The release was announced by Gustave Monce, who said:

Today we're making available a brand new version of the dialer application for LumiaWOA with a brand new contact page, thanks to work done by @Simizfo ? You can find it here (works only on lumia 950s)https://t.co/0pIM9g4h0i — Gustave Monce (@gus33000) August 9, 2021

The new dialer looks pretty at home on Windows 11, which of course is already running on the Lumia 950XL.

The dialer was created by Simone Franco, a Computer Engineering student, and features a new contact page and quick jump alphanumeric bar next to the scroll bar.

If you are already a Lumia 950XL hacker, you can find the new dialer here.