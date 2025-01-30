Windows 11 now lets you work across devices a lot easier, thanks to the new KB5050092 update

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

The KB5050092 update has finally been shipped for Windows 11 22H2 & 23H2, the OS’ currently running versions. And with that, Microsoft is making things easier for you to work across devices.

Windows 11 now lets you easily continue working on a file from your iOS or Android phones on your PC, even if the PC is locked, by signing in within five minutes. This works for Word, Excel, PowerPoint, OneNote, and PDF files, as long as you’re signed in to OneDrive and your PC with the same Microsoft account.

The feature itself has been in the works across Windows Insider channels, more notably when Windows 11 Build 22631.4825 first arrived in the Release Preview channel earlier this year. And it looks like Microsoft is moving fast to ship it.

The Redmond tech giant has made a lot of crossover features between its PCs and Android & iOS devices in recent months.

Now, iPhone users can also access features directly from the Start menu, just like Android users via Phone Link. New users can also easily connect their devices to the PC through the Start menu, and both Android and iPhone users can share files between devices directly from the Start menu, a feature that was previewed last month but it’s now coming in full circle.

Still from the KB5050092-related update, Microsoft is also revamping users’ experience on File Explorer with this. It now allows direct sharing to apps from File Explorer and has a “New Folder” option in the left pane’s right-click menu, besides a lot of fixes here and there.