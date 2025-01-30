Windows 11 22H2 & 23H2's KB5050092 update brings lots of improvement to File Explorer

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Microsoft has just recently shipped a new update for Windows 11 22H2 & 23H2 versions, the KB5050092. And with that, it’s bringing a lot of improvements here and there, more notably to File Explorer and the Magnifier app.

More specifically, Microsoft says that it’s now allowing direct sharing to apps from File Explorer, which has been tested across Windows Insider channels for quite some time now.

Besides allowing direct sharing to apps that support Windows sharing, the File Explorer update now introduces a “New Folder” option in the left pane’s right-click menu. It also fixes several issues, including unwanted search repetition, incorrect date and time properties after copying files, icons not updating when switching themes, and the search box losing focus during input.

As for the Magnifier app, Microsoft is now adding a new keyboard shortcut (CTRL+ALT+Minus) to toggle zoom and buttons to reset the zoom to fit the screen or your preferred magnification with this KB5050092 update.

Microsoft also now lets you easily continue working on a file from your iOS or Android phone on your PC, even if the PC is locked, by signing in within five minutes. This works for Word, Excel, PowerPoint, OneNote, and PDF files, as long as you’re signed in to OneDrive and your PC with the same Microsoft account.

The Redmond tech giant also shipped an update for the 24H2, its most AI-friendly version, and brought the new Outlook app to Windows 10 despite the OS approaching its end-of-support cycle in October.