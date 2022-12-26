Microsoft employee mistakenly reveals Windows 11 Notepad is getting tabs

Another accidental tweet revealed that Microsoft is cooking another feature for its latest Windows OS. The post specifically announced that tabs are arriving in Notepad, which will be the next Windows app to get the feature after it rolled out on File Explorer.

The File Explorer tabs are one of the hottest details of the Windows 11 22H2 Update. It really is a fine addition as it makes the built-in Windows app easier to use, especially when accessing different locations without opening too many unnecessary windows. With this, it is exciting to know that it will also be coming to Notepad.

No official announcement would prove that, but a now-deleted tweet by a senior product manager at Microsoft could confirm it. The employee announced, “Notepad in Windows 11 now has tabs!” but the tweet only lasted for minutes.

Nonetheless, enthusiasts were able to take screenshots of the feature in the post, which was tagged “Confidential” with a warning that read, “Don’t discuss features or take screenshots.” As of now, it is not yet available to Windows Insiders, which means it is one of the new features the testers will probably receive in 2023.

While the news is something to celebrate, it is important to note that it is not new in Windows, even before its addition to File Explorer. Years ago, Microsoft tested it on all Windows 10 apps under the feature name “Sets.” Apparently, it was canceled. However, with the resurrection of the concept lately, does it mean Microsoft is considering bringing it across all Windows 11 apps? What are your thoughts about this?