Microsoft revamps Narrator in Windows 11 & tests new Snap Layouts features in KB5046716

Microsoft is now improving Narrator in Windows 11. The Redmond company recently launched the KB5046716 update (Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22635.4510) for Beta channel insiders—which brings important improvements to the app.

With the update, Microsoft has introduced new Narrator scan mode features, including shortcuts to skip past links (N’) and jump to lists (L’) for easier navigation in long texts or web pages. To use these, you can activate Narrator (Win + Ctrl + Enter), enable scan mode (Caps Lock + Spacebar), and then use the shortcuts.

And, a spot from @phantomofearth on X, a trusted Windows 11 insider, also reveals that Microsoft is experimenting with labeled Snap Layouts with this update. It adds descriptive labels like “Choose where to snap this window” to clarify layout options.

New experiment: multiple variants of additional text in the snap assist flyout to make its purpose clearer, e.g. "choose an app layout for your screen" and "choose where to move this window." Also shows a Win + Z keyboard shortcut hint. (disabled by default, Beta 22635.4510.) pic.twitter.com/QLPEpRMPNB — phantomofearth ? (@phantomofearth) November 15, 2024

Microsoft also brings the new Gamepad keyboard layout—which has been tested in previous builds, too—and file sharing from the taskbar jump list. It also fixes a lock screen issue that displays incorrect offline status for widgets.

“Features and experiences included in these builds may never get released as we try out different concepts and get feedback. Features may change over time, be removed, or replaced and never get released beyond Windows Insiders,” Microsoft reminds.

Speaking of the Beta channel, Microsoft has now officially closed the Beta channel for Windows 10 insiders for good. Having just launched the channel in June, Microsoft is now moving all the Beta channel insiders to Release Preview instead, and last week’s KB5046714 update for the 22H2 version was its final nail in the coffin.