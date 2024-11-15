Microsoft moves Windows 10's Beta channel insiders to Release Preview, shutting down the channel for good

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

Microsoft is now shutting down the Beta channel for Windows 10’s Insider Program, just months after releasing it for the first time.

The Redmond tech giant announced that the Windows 10 Build 19045.5194 (KB5046714) for Windows 10 22H2 version would be the last update for the Beta channel. Moving forward, all the beta insiders will be transferred to the Release Preview channel, which is the closest to the stable release.

“We will continue to release builds for Windows 10 in the Release Preview Channel only going forward,” Microsoft says in the documentation.

The Beta channel for Windows 10 insiders first opened back in June this year. While the Windows 10 end-of-support date remains October 14, 2025, Microsoft decided to open the channel to test new features and improvements for the 22H2 version.

Microsoft has made a lot of conscious efforts to prepare Windows 10 loyal users to migrate to Windows 11, like changing some components in Windows 10’s Settings page to look like 11 and deprecating Windows 10’s staple features, like Paint 3D.

The company even went as far as charging $30 for an extended security service for users who want to give their Windows 10 PC another year of life.

Speaking of the update, though, Microsoft has made the “Recommended” section of the Start menu a thing on Windows 10. Showing some apps from the Microsoft Store “from a small set of curated developers,” some users call this another attempt at a cheap advertising effort from Microsoft.