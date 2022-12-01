Windows 11 KB5020044 breaks Task Manager, Microsoft working on a fix

Microsoft released the KB5020044 update for PCs running Windows 11, version 22H2, a few days ago. While it was an optional update and many users might have skipped it, it is causing trouble for many users who installed it on their PCs, Microsoft has confirmed.

Microsoft’s investigation shows that affected users might see certain elements of Task Manager UI in unexpected colors. While Task Manager functionality has not been affected, some parts of the UI might not be readable due to color distortion. Luckily, though, not everyone who installed KB5020044 on their PCs has been impacted.

As described by Microsoft, “You might be affected by this issue if you have “Choose your mode” set to “Custom,” in the Personalization -> colors section of Settings.” Those using Dark or Light for the “Choose your mode” setting are not affected even after installing KB5020044. Microsoft has confirmed that it is working on a fix, which means the issue will likely be resolved in upcoming updates.

While affected users will have to wait for a few days before Microsoft issues a fix, a temporary solution is available for everyone impacted by it. Microsoft recommends users “set the “Choose your mode” setting to either Dark or Light until this issue is resolved.” Here is how you can do it: just right click or long press on the desktop, select “Personalize,” select “Colors,” and then select either “Dark” or “Light” for “Choose your mode.”

While Microsoft’s monthly updates are crucial for your PCs, you need to be cautious while installing them, as Windows updates are notorious for breaking something after their installations are complete. For example, Microsoft recently broke the Remote Desktop application in PCs running Windows 11, version 22H2, and a fix is yet to be delivered.

If you have installed Windows 11 KB502004 on your PC, are you impacted by the Task Manager bug? Also, what is your worst Windows update experience since Windows 11 made its debut? Let us know in the comments section.