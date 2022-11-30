Microsoft’s KB5020044 optional update for Windows 11 22H2 brings noteworthy changes

Microsoft has released an optional update KB5020044 for PCs running Windows 11 22H2, taking OS build version to 22621.900. Apart from updating the build version, the optional software update also comes with many changes, though it introduced no major new features. However, this is normal for an optional update or, as Microsoft calls it “C” update.

As for what is new, Windows 11 KB5020044 combines Windows Spotlight with Themes on the Personalization page, making it easier for the users to find and turn on Spotlight features. It also displays the full amount of storage capacity of all your OneDrive subscriptions and the total storage on the Accounts page in the Settings app. When users are close to their storage limits, Microsoft OneDrive subscribers storage alerts will appear on the Systems page in the Settings app.

Moreover, KB5020044 comes with tons of improvements and fixes. You can read all about them to learn more below.

Windows 11 KB5020044 Highlights

Windows 11 KB5020044 Improvements

Installing an optional update in Windows 11 is very easy. First, open the Settings app, then go to Windows Update, and now click on the ‘Check for updates’ button. Clicking on it will search for any updates available to you, and if it is an optional update, you can reject it altogether. But if it is a security update, you will have to install it on your PC.