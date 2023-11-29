Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22635.2776 (Beta Channel) out, Windows Ink’s abilities expanded

<a href="https://alex710723856.survey.fm/windows-copilot-on-release">View Survey</a> <a href="https://alex710723856.survey.fm/windows-copilot-on-release">View Survey</a> Close survey X Is Copilot the best AI companion out there? Help us find out by answering a couple of quick questions! Let's start Microsoft Copilot Survey

Microsoft has released Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22635.2776 in the Beta Channel with some features and fixes.

Let’s check out the features. Firstly, you can now share content to Microsoft Teams channels and group chats directly from Windows Share.

Secondly, Windows Ink now supports digital handwriting in edit boxes in multiple languages and locales, making communicating your thoughts and ideas easier.

Lastly, the Task Manager has received an upgrade with improved process grouping, providing better visibility and control over running processes.

Some fixes were also made, including issues with task view tooltips and dragging and dropping windows. Additionally, there was an issue with live captions where the same line of text was displayed twice, which has also been addressed.

Build 22635.2776 is available to all Windows Insiders in the Beta Channel.