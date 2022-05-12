Microsoft has released Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22621 for Windows 11 Insiders in the Beta Channel. The latest Insider Build adds a small set of fixes and no new features. According to Microsoft, these minor fixes will improve the overall Windows experience.

The new Windows Insider Preview Build includes fixes for issues found in File Explorer, Taskbar, and Windows Security. However, the update also includes some known issues which may arise while using the Live captions feature. You can read the complete official changelog below to know everything about these changes.

Changelog

Furthermore, Microsoft has released the official ISO for Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22621. So even if you’re not an Insider, you can download and install the update on your PC. If you’re interested, you can download the official ISO from here. You can read Microsoft’s announcement of Build 22621 here.

In related news, Microsoft has released many Patch Tuesday updates for Windows 11, and Windows 10, adding security fixes and more. The company also released a servicing Build 22616.100 for Dev and Beta Channel Insiders.