Microsoft has released a new Patch Tuesday update for Windows 10 versions 20H2, 21H1, and 21H2, taking OS Builds to 19042.1706, 19043.1706, and 19044.1706.

Patch Tuesday updates mostly fix security vulnerabilities within the operating system, and this update is no different. Microsoft has claimed to have fixed “security issues for your Windows operating system.” The update includes no additional new features other than the security fixes. You can read the complete official changelog below.

Changelog

The update also includes some known issues that you might want to look at. Also, as you can see below, Microsoft posted about the workarounds so that you can fix those known issues all by yourself.

Known issues

Alongside this, Microsoft also released a Patch Tuesday update for Windows 11 users. You can learn more about the update here.

You can download the update by Checking for Updates in Settings or directly from the Microsoft Catalogue here. You can also check out the official release note for today’s Patch Tuesday update for Windows 10 users here.