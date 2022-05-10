It’s Patch Tuesday today, and as expected, Microsoft has released KB5013943 for Windows 11 users taking the OS Build to 22000.675. But more than that, the update also adds fixes for some critical security vulnerabilities that can put your data at risk.

The update fixes the issue that caused the screen to flicker when the Windows 11 device is in Safe Mode. It also fixed the .Net Framework 3.5 bugs that were preventing Windows 11 apps from opening. For a detailed understanding of what you get in this update, check out the complete official changelog below.

Changelog

The update also includes the following known issues:

You can download the update by Checking for Updates in Settings or directly from the Microsoft Catalogue here. You can also check out the official release note for KB5013943(OS Build 22000.675) here.