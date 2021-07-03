There is one new change in Windows 11 which we hope we will not see very often.

The Verge reports that Microsoft is changing the classic Blue Screen of Death from Windows, which dates all the way to Windows 3.0, to a Black Screen of Death in Windows 11.

The change is reportedly to match the aesthetic of Windows 11, though I suspect users could care less when their PC is crashing.

The Black Screen of Death is not expected to show up in public until later this year, given that the Windows 11 Insider Builds currently have a Green Screen of Death, Microsoft’s preferred shade for Insiders since 2016.