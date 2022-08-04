Gallery

Microsoft released the Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 25174 to the Dev Channel. It has no new big features to offer, so it won’t probably excite much of the general population of Insiders; nonetheless, it could be an exciting gem for Insiders who love to play Xbox games due to the new Game Pass widget added to it.

The widget can be added to the Windows 11 widgets panel, which will give you some handy insights about the latest games added and games leaving the service. It will also show the games from highlighted categories. And unlike other widgets that will only bring you to the web when you click on them, the new widget preview will link you to the actual app of Xbox, where you can review and install the games.

In the future, Microsoft says it has plans to further improve the functionalities of the widget, like allowing PC users to sign into their Xbox profiles to get easy access to recently played games and get personalized title recommendations.

Another detail about the newly released build is the ability of the File Explorer app to open folders in a new tab via a middle click of the mouse.

As usual, the build comes with tons of fixes and some known issues: