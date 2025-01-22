Windows 11 24H2's KB5050094 update is making your PCs an even faster Wi-Fi hotspot

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Windows 11, which gained Wi-Fi 7 support through its 24H2 update just some months ago, is now finally getting the ability to set up 6GHz Wi-Fi hotspots.

Microsoft has just recently released the KB5050094 update for Windows 11 24H2’s Release Preview channel, the closest to its stable channel. And with that, the tech giant launched the support for the 6GHz Wi-Fi hotspots after a period of testing that started back in September last year.

And it’s pretty much a big deal because, with that, your Windows 11 PCs can act as high-speed, low-interference Wi-Fi hubs to your other devices, like your smartphones, tablets, or even Xbox or PlayStation consoles. Before this, we only had the limited 5GHz and 2.4GHz bands.

It wasn’t too long ago when the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) approved the use of a 6GHz band for unlicensed Wi-Fi, which, at that time, was its biggest upgrade in about two decades. This band helps reduce Wi-Fi congestion, makes connections faster and more reliable, and works especially well in crowded areas like tight apartment blocks.

But it may not be for everyone, though. You still need Wi-Fi 6E-capable PCs, routers, and connecting devices for this feature to run on Windows 11 24H2.

Still from the same update, Microsoft is also launching better taskbar reviews, a system tray icon for Windows Studio Effects, a new simplified Chinese font, and a new File Explorer feature to access shared items via the Home page, among others.