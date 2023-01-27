Microsoft starts automatically updating Windows 11 21H2 devices to Windows 11 22H2

Windows 11 21H2 is about to reach its end-of-support date on October 10. With this, Microsoft said it would start automatically updating devices still using Windows 11, version 21H2 Home and Pro editions to Windows 11, version 22H2. The announcement came after the Redmond company also made the broad deployment of Windows 11 22H2 via Windows Update available on Thursday.

“Today we begin to automatically update consumer and non-managed business devices running Windows 11, version 21H2 Home and Pro editions to Windows 11, version 22H2,” the announcement reads. “Since Windows 10, we have been helping Windows users stay up to date and secure with supported versions of Windows through automatic updates. We are utilizing this same approach for Windows 11 to help you stay protected and productive.”

According to Microsoft, the automatic update will be gradual and prioritize devices running version 21H2 “for the longest period of time.” On the other hand, given that the company has already made the availability of the Windows 11 22H2 update broader via Windows Update, it noted that some users could already check their Settings app to get the update right away.

“If you are interested in moving to Windows 11, version 22H2 right away, open Windows Update settings and select Check for updates,” says Microsoft in the announcement. “If your device is ready, you will see the option to Download and install. Customer feedback and analysis show a positive experience with Windows 11, version 22H2.”

Meanwhile, while the automatic update sounds great, it is important to note that there’s still a safeguard hold present for Windows 11 22H2, meaning some devices might not still get it. This compatibility hold particularly refers to certain versions of drivers for Intel SST on Intel 11th Gen Core processors and Windows 11. According to Microsoft, this causes affected users to experience an error with a blue screen.

“The affected driver will be named Intel Smart Sound Technology (Intel SST) Audio Controller under System Devices in Device Manager and have the file name IntcAudioBus.sys and a file version of 10.29.0.5152 or 10.30.0.5152,” Microsoft explains. Only devices with both an Intel 11th Gen Core processors and an Intel SST driver version of 10.29.0.5152 or 10.30.0.5152 are affected by this issue.”

Fortunately, a workaround is already available to mitigate the said issue for users to get the Windows 11 22H2 update. This involves updating the Intel Smart Sound Technology drivers to version 10.30.00.5714 and later or 10.29.00.5714 and later.