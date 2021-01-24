We posted earlier on the work of hacking Microsoft’s latest desktop OS, Windows 10X, on the Lumia 950XL, and today hacker, Gustave Monce posted a 4-minute video on Twitter giving us a tour of the operating system.

The stitched-together video can be seen below:

Yesterday Gustave released a ROM for the device, but since then the work has clearly progressed, with cellular networking, cellular calls and auto-rotation now working.

If you have a spare Lumia 950XL in a drawer and want to join him, you can read our post on installing the OS here. It would likely be wiser, however, to wait for a fresher release as many of the issues in the old ROM has now been solved.