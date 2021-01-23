We reported a few days ago that hackers have managed to boot Microsoft’s latest desktop OS, Windows 10X, on the Lumia 950XL.

Today that hacker, Gustave Monce, has released an image for the OS which can be installed on the handset.

And here it is, a FFU image for Windows 10X for Lumia 950 XL devices: https://t.co/7O11fUWqek hopefully the first of many. Hosting provided by @never_released — Gustave Monce (@gus33000) January 22, 2021

Known issues

The image is currently far from perfect and has the following known issues:

Autorotation

Cellular

Camera

CPU power management

How to install

To install, you need a WPinternals unlocked Lumia 950XL (not 950), and install using the thor2 tool using the command:

thor2 -mode uefiflash -ffufile <path to .ffu>

If the wifi page is empty during Out of Box Experience, you may need to reboot the device.

Download link

The download link can be found in the tweet above.

Screenshots

Monce posted the following screenshots, which can be seen below:

Gallery

He reports that the OS adapts very well to the screen resolution and aspect ratio but that there is still a lot of work to do to make it run perfectly.

Windows 10X

Microsoft is expected to release Windows 10X on cheap laptops, intended for frontline workers as a ChromeOS competitor, in the very near future. It currently only runs UWP apps and PWAs.