AdDuplex has released the numbers for December 2020, giving us details about the market share of different Windows 10 versions. According to the stats, the May 2020 Update is still the most popular version of the OS with a 40.4% usage share, up from 37.6% last month.

After the May 2020 Update, Windows 10 v1909, which holds 33.3% of the market, is the second-most popular version of Windows 10. The May 2019 Update has dropped down to 7.1% and 0.3% of the users are on Insider builds. Microsoft recently rolled out the October 2020 Update(20H2) which is now installed on roughly 13.6% of the devices, up from 9% last month.

It’s worth noting that the AdDuplex data is based on close to 100,000 PCs running UWP store apps, therefore, it cannot paint the whole picture. According to AdDupplex, the data is based on a survey conducted across 100,000 Windows PCs.