Microsoft often uses the Windows 10 Mail and Calendar app as a canvas to promote items and the latest addition to the list is Microsoft’s Office Web Apps.

HTNovo reports that a server-side update to version 16005.13426.20688.0 of the Windows 10 Mail and Calendar app now includes shortcuts to the Word, Excel and PowerPoint web apps.

The links join another banner urging Mail users to sign up for Office 365.

via HTNovo