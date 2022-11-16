Optional Windows 10 KB5020030 preview release is now available

Microsoft is now releasing the optional KB5020030 Preview cumulative update for all editions of Windows 10 20H2, 21H1, 21H2, and 22H2. While it is a non-security preview release, KB5020030 includes improvements and fixes that improve the Windows experience.

On the other hand, Microsoft said that this would be the last preview update for the year due to the festive season coming.

“Because of minimal operations during the holidays and the upcoming Western new year, there won’t be a non-security preview release for the month of December 2022,” explains Microsoft. “There will be a monthly security release (known as a “B” release) for December 2022. Normal monthly servicing for both B and non-security preview releases will resume in January 2023.”

Since KB5020030 is an optional non-security update, users who want to get the fixes and improvements included in the release need to manually check its availability in their systems. Those interested can check it by going to Windows Update within Settings and clicking the “Check for Updates” button.

Here are the main highlights of the release alongside the improvements in Windows 10 20H2, 21H1, 21H2, and 22H2.