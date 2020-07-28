Windows 10 Calculator app now supports dark theme in graphing mode

In March last year, Microsoft announced that it is working on new graphing features for Windows Calculator app. This year, Microsoft started the roll-out of the graphing mode feature in Windows Calculator app to Windows 10 and 10 S PCs. Recently, Microsoft updated the Windows 10 Calculator app to version 10.2005.23.0. This update brings dark theme support to graphing mode.

Please note that by default the graph will be white, whether or not you’re using Calculator in dark theme. If you’d like the graph to be dark too, select the “Graph Options” button in the corner of the graph, and the choose “Match app theme” under Graph theme.

With the new graphing mode feature in Windows 10 Calculator app,

Users can enter an equation so that it can be viewed on the graph.

Users can enter multiple equations so that they can compare plots against each other and see the interactions between the lines.

Users can edit equations so that they can see how changes affect the plot and correct mistakes.

Users can change the graph viewing window so that they can see different parts of the plot at different levels of detail.

Users can change line visual options so that they can clearly differentiate between multiple plots.

Users can export graphs so that they can share it with others or incorporate into Office/Teams.

Users can easily manipulate secondary variables in equations so that they can quickly understand how changes to equations affect the graph.

Users can see traceable key graph features (KGF) as nodes/dots on the equations, and summon other KGFs in a list so that they can better understand the important features of a given function.

Users can trace plots so that they can better understand the relationship between variables in the equation on the graph.

