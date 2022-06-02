Microsoft has released Windows 10 21H2 Build 19044.1741(KB5014023) to the Release Preview Channel for those Insiders who are on Windows 10. The update includes all the improvements of the previous Windows 10 Insider Build along with an additional fix. The additional fix is related to the system control code.

Microsoft’s previous Windows 10 Insider Preview Build to the release preview channel was Windows 10 21H2 Build 19044.1739 (KB5014023). You can see all the improvements and changes of the Build below.

To update your Windows Insider Preview Build, you can go to the Settings app> Windows Update> Check for Updates.