Microsoft has released Windows 10 21H2 Build 19044.1739(KB5014023) for Windows 10 Insiders in the Release Preview Channel. The latest Windows 10 Insider Build doesn’t add any new features and is more about bug fixing and improvements.

Windows 10 21H2 Build 19044.1739 has introduced a new sorting version 6.4.3 to address the sorting issue that affects Japanese half-width katakana. It also introduces many bug fixes and improvements, which you can read in detail in the official changelog below.

Changelog

Meanwhile, Microsoft has recently released a Patch Tuesday update for Windows 10 users. It includes many bug fixes and improvements but no new features, which is what Patch Tuesday updates are all about. You can learn more about it by clicking on this link.

To update your Windows Insider Preview Build, you can go to the Settings app> Windows Update> Check for Updates.