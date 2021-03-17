We reported way back in October last year that Microsoft was working on adding the ability to set Bing backgrounds as your wallpaper using the Windows Spotlight feature. Windows Spotlight can normally only change your lock screen wallpaper.

Then the feature was hidden behind experimental flags, but with Windows 10 Insider Build 21337, released today, the feature is now surfaced and working.

Uncovered by Windows enthusiast Albacore, the feature looks like this:

Users are also able to “Learn about this picture” from a hotspot on the bottom right of the page – double-clicking on this will Bing the location.

The feature will presumably roll out as part of Windows 10 21H2 later this year.