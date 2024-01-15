Wikipedia has a new rival in Russia, Ruwiki; average visits exceeded six minutes

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

Ruwiki, a Russian-language online encyclopedia modeled after Wikipedia, launched today following a successful beta testing period. The platform boasts a growing collection of articles, exceeding the number currently available in the Russian-language section of Wikipedia.

Ruwiki’s origins can be traced back to mid-2023 when its development garnered attention amidst discussions surrounding access to information and digital censorship in Russia. While Wikipedia remains operational in the country, it has faced legal scrutiny over content related to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

During its beta phase, Ruwiki attracted significant user engagement. Average visits exceeded six minutes, with users exploring an average of five pages per session. Popular topics included current events, such as the Arab-Israeli conflict and the Ukraine situation, alongside more general content like obituary lists and popular films.

The launch raises several important questions. Whether Ruwiki will adhere to stricter content moderation than Wikipedia and how this will affect user access to diverse viewpoints remains to be seen. Additionally, the platform’s ability to maintain user engagement and attract new users beyond the initial launch period will be key to its long-term success.

Ruwiki’s emergence presents a new entry point for accessing information in the Russian language. Its development and future trajectory warrant further observation and analysis, particularly regarding its potential impact on the broader information landscape in Russia.

