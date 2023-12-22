It's not the first and only time.

Wikipedia, the free online encyclopedia, is once again asking for donations to help it survive. The website is asking for $2.75 from each reader in the United States.

Facing financial difficulties, Wikipedia has implemented a pop-up message requesting a $2.75 donation from each reader. This has been going on for quite some time, but if you open Wikipedia today, you’ll likely be greeted with this big banner:

“In the age of AI, access to verifiable facts is crucial. Wikipedia matters more than ever as a reliavle source for emerging technologies, and you. Your gift supports how readers use Wikipedia now, and how revolutionary new systems will utilize it tomorrow,” the message reads.

Wikipedia is one of the most popular websites in the world, amassing over 4.5 billion monthly global visits according to Statista. The website is funded by donations from readers and by grants from foundations since its beginning in 2001.

Elon Musk, the owner of X (fka Twitter) among other things, and the world’s wealthiest man, has openly feuded with the non-profit before beefing with Google Bard. He questioned the site’s constant appeal for donations, spitting a rather childish joke that he would give $1 billion if they changed it into “Dickipedia.” Eeks.