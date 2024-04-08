Why Microsoft blocking more apps for customizing UI in Windows 11 24H2 might not be as bad as it sounds?

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

Microsoft’s decision to block third-party UI customization apps in the upcoming Windows 11 version 24H2, where Microsoft is reportedly removing WordPad, has sparked debate. While some users complain about the loss of control over their desktops, others see a potential silver lining.

First, the issue. There are two main concerns when it comes to Microsoft’s apps. First, they can cause stability issues due to their deep integration with the system. This means that they might not be compatible with upcoming UI changes and can cause crashes. Second, unreliable software can introduce vulnerabilities to the system. As a preventative measure, blocking these apps could be necessary to ensure security.

There are plenty of reasons to skewer Microsoft, but this isn't one of them. Here, Microsoft is blocking unreliable high crash rate software that is extremely sensitive to OS changes.



Fixing the bugs and revving the version number is likely all that's needed here (this time). https://t.co/bm8E8LEdZ4 — Rafael Rivera (@WithinRafael) April 6, 2024

There are some counter-arguments to Microsoft’s decision to block certain apps like StartAllBack on Windows 11. Many users have reported that these apps run smoothly and question Microsoft’s claims of widespread instability. Moreover, some users also argue that they should have the right to choose which apps to use, even if it comes with some risk.

Users have pointed out that some official Microsoft apps, like MS Teams, are known to crash as well, so they question why these aren’t blocked. Finally, many users have expressed their desire for more official customization options within Windows 11.

While user freedom is important, a stable and secure operating system is more important, in my humble opinion. Microsoft should go for transparency:

Clearly communicate the specific security or stability risks posed by these apps.

Work with developers to ensure compatibility with future updates.

The ideal solution could be for Microsoft to offer a robust built-in customization option while developers focus on creating compatible and well-tested tools.

Overall, users should have access to all information to make informed choices. This situation should be a nudge for Microsoft to prioritize user control and offer a more customizable Windows 11 experience.