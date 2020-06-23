Minecraft’s latest huge update, the 1.16 Nether Update, is officially out now on all platforms. Go forth and get lost in the Nether!

The 1.16 Nether Update brings new biomes, mobs, blocks, and much more to Minecraft. For more information on what to expect, you can read all about it below.

Seeing as this is a major update for Minecraft, don’t expect anything too huge to come along any time soon. However, if you want to always keep up to date on when the next Minecraft update is coming, you can check out our handy-dandy Minecraft update guide by following the link here.

Below is a basic rundown of what’s new, courtesy of the 1.16 Nether Update (with help from the official Minecraft Fandom page):