WhatsApp to take on Zoom with Messenger Rooms integration

WhatsApp says the COVID-19 pandemic has meant that people all over the world are turning to voice and video calling on WhatsApp more than ever before. Group calling has been particularly useful and their users have asked to connect with more people at once. To help users, recently WhatsApp increased the number of users that can participate in group audio, video calls from four to eight. In order to take on Zoom, WhatsApp will soon introduce Messenger Rooms integration. You can learn more about Messenger Rooms here.

With the upcoming WhatsApp update, users will be able to launch Messenger Rooms within any groups created inside WhatsApp. Users can also create a room from WhatsApp’s main create menu.

Full functionality of this integration is not yet revealed. I hope Facebook will deliver more seamless integration instead of just shortcuts in a couple of menus.

Source: Wabetainfo