WhatsApp recently added a useful new feature to its web client, allowing users to turn an image into a sticker. And now according to reliable tipster WABetainfo, the Meta-owned company is now adding the sticker store to the WhatsApp Web/ desktop client.

Users can now open the new Sticker Store by simply tapping the plus icon in the sticker tray. However, you cannot download the sticker pack, instead, you’re only allowed to send them to your chats. The recipients, meanwhile, will be able to see which sticker pack does the sticker belongs to.

The feature is currently available for those using WhatsApp Web/desktop beta, but the company is expected to make it available for the general public in the coming few days. However, the tipster has no information on when the feature will be available for everyone.

In other news, the company is also working on the ability to select different couple skin tones for their couple emojis. It is currently testing the feature with those using the WhatsApp Beta app for Android.