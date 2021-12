WhatsApp is about to join the 21st century, with the ability to select different couple skin tones for their couple emojis.

The feature is currently in testing with their WhatsApp Beta app for Android in build 2.21.24.11 of the app.

At present the feature is only available to selected Beta users, but WABetaInfo has managed to collect all the combinations in their screenshot above.

If no issues arise the feature should roll out to regular users in several weeks.